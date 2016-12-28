Новогодняя галерея: утопающие в снегу домики

Congratulations to @trilife_at_30kft! You are the winner of the @sackclothxashes giveaway! You will be emailed a $500 discount code to their online store. If you didn’t win enter “FLASH15” for 15% OFF all their blankets (Offer ends Dec 9th). ------------------- GIVEAWAY! Our friends @sackclothxashes are giving away $500 to their online store! To enter: 1. Follow @sackclothxashes 2. Click the link in our bio! - Giveaway winner will be announced in this caption and emailed on Dec 8th

A photo posted by VancityWild (@vancitywild) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:14pm PST