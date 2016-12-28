Четверг, 29. Декабрь 2016 |Пришли новость |Архив |Eesti keeles |In English

Новогодняя галерея: утопающие в снегу домики

Нам приходится встречать Новый год без снега, но это не значит, что его нет нигде. Kodu.postimees.ee предлагает полюбоваться зимними пейзажами и славными домиками. 

США. Штат Орегон

 

All snowed in. There's no place like home

A photo posted by FORREST SMITH (@lostintheforrest) on

США. Аляска

 

homes of gwood

A photo posted by ________ (@belowthy) on

Канада. Британская Колумбия

 

When all your neighbours are 's. #vancitywild #happyadventuring

A photo posted by VancityWild (@vancitywild) on

США. Штат Нью-Йорк

 

Hibernation plans : this place, a blanket fort, and a constant supply of cocoa. ❄️✌️

A photo posted by Jessica Olm (@jessolm) on

Канада. Британская Колумбия

Между прочим, в Эстонии тоже очень много симпатичных лесных избушек, где вполне можно заночевать или отдохнуть во время пешего похода.  

