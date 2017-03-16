Фото: экзотический темный интерьер - альтернатива скандинавскому стилю

Светлые северные мотивы, скромная деревянная мебель, льняные шторы... Надоело? Попробуйте сделать по-другому.
Дом семейства Пати Робинс очень оригинален. Стены выкрашены в угольно-черный цвет, но интерьер не выглядит мрачным благодаря множеству весьма ярких деталей, пишет Kodu.
И никакого минимализма: картины на стенах, комнатные растения, подсвечники, коврики, скульптуры... Кажется, что деталей даже слишком много.
Вряд ли вы будете копировать этот интерьер, но посмотрите - вдруг какая-то мелочь окажется достойной повторения и в вашем доме.
