Фото: экзотический темный интерьер - альтернатива скандинавскому стилю

Rus.Postimees.ee
ФОТО: Pixel.ee

Светлые северные мотивы, скромная деревянная мебель, льняные шторы... Надоело? Попробуйте сделать по-другому.

Дом семейства Пати Робинс очень оригинален. Стены выкрашены в угольно-черный цвет, но интерьер не выглядит мрачным благодаря множеству весьма ярких деталей, пишет Kodu.

И никакого минимализма: картины на стенах, комнатные растения, подсвечники, коврики, скульптуры... Кажется, что деталей даже слишком много.

Вряд ли вы будете копировать этот интерьер, но посмотрите - вдруг какая-то мелочь окажется достойной повторения и в вашем доме.

