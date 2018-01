Машина времени в действии: триумфальное возвращение ретро-трендов

#NewYearTrends: What do you think of Ultra Violet? The tip for interiors is to use this shade sparingly as an accent or temper with neutrals. See how we’ve used our Fair Isle carpet by Margo Selby. http://bit.ly/2BFh9dB #ColourOfTheYear #UltraViolet #InteriorTrends #interiors #interiodesign #patternedcarpet

A post shared by Alternative Flooring (@alternativeflooring) on Jan 9, 2018 at 9:20am PST