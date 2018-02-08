Смотрите, как семья из шести человек живет на двадцати трех квадратных метрах

Новая жизнь Габриэля и Дэбби Мэйес началась год назад, когда они поменяли комфортное проживание в доме площадью 465 квадратных метров на приключения в доме на колесах, сделанном из школьного автобуса, пишет Kodu со ссылкой на apartmenttherapy.com.
Когда школьный автобус был куплен, новоселы и понятия не имели, как сложится их новая жизнь. Молодые родители всего лишь знали, что нуждаются в изменениях в своей серой и будничной жизни. После продолжительного и обширного ремонта они переехали в новый дом - школьный автобус постройки 2000 года и площадью 23 квадратных метра. С тех пор в жизни молодой семьи нет ни одного серого и будничного дня!
what you are looking at is our HOME...yep, we live on that bus right there full time with our 4 kids! Here are some fun facts about our home: *17 years old with 135,000 miles *took 2 months to convert *has a full bath, RV tub & full kitchen *sleeps 8 *2 skylights *1 suhweet roof deck it’s been through 12 states so far & we are at the very beginning of this journey. we’re having a BLAST!!
В школьном автобусе есть все необходимое для жизни, и даже больше.
Семья объехала уже двенадцать штатов.
2018 so far has been a big transition for me...it’s my first time transitioning from full time mum to actually having “office” hours to get work accomplished! this first month there have been some stressful days, forgotten appointments and lots of unfinished to l-do lists! ♀️ but I’m actually really enjoying the personal growth it’s brought...parts of my brain are being used that haven’t been for YEARS!! And I’m feeling so empowered by taking on this task and rocking it (most of the time!) any of you powerful people that have already paved the way, give me your tips! how do you stay organized? what has helped you? and how do you sleep at night when you still have tasks on your to-do list at the end of the day?!
ПО словам матери семейства, самое прекрасное время наступает, когда из школы и детского сада возвращаются домой дети.
the hour after the kids get back from school is the hardest to navigate in a tiny space...homework that needs to be done, everyone at a different level of learning...hungry bellies looking for a snack and a sudden explosion of paperwork, wrappers and trinkets snuck home in their little pockets. having a “flow” to our day is how we survive...I remind them when we’re in the car: “When we get home, grab a snack, grab your homework and sit down at your desks”...yes they need reminders and it can be hard to get everyone on the same page but with heaps of grace and patience we make it work without too many meltdowns!
Хотя у каждого ребенка есть своя кровать, как многие дети, они любят валяться в родительской.
people keep asking if we REALLY live with 4 children on a bus and the answer is YES...and we don't just live, we LOVE it...I mean, look at those faces?! // people also really want our #tinybedroom and the only problem with that is that it's super hard to capture small spaces but I did the best I could...the thing that is different about our bus is that I designed the bedroom area to be completely separated from the rest of the bus so you can never see the bedroom area from the living room. What you're looking at is the kids "hallway" with 2 bunks on either side and then the door that goes to the master bedroom and we climb up into our bed! A door to our master was also at requirement of mine! A bus tour video is on its way!
По словам Дэбби, им очень нравится полная приключений жизнь. Одно из самых захватывающих - купание младшего ребенка в кухонной раковине!
another sink bath baby because my reality couldn't be more different than it is right now! // Anyone else get paralyzed when they have a ton to do and not enough time to do it? I wish that I could freeze time like Sabrina the Teenage Witch...I would take a nap, get my to do list done, plan a months worth of IG posts, take my own bath then clean the bus and do laundry...what would be first on your list if you could freeze time?!
we’re headed to LA for 10 days!! beach + hollywood + disney!!!! we are SUPER EXCITED!! this year we decided to take it easy. we won’t be cooking a large Christmas Eve meal or Christmas Day dinner. we’re just gonna relax and spend quality time together as a family. we even decided to leave the bus behind and stay in a home while we’re in LA! over the next 10 days we’ll sneak in some photos of the skoolie life that we have been saving but prepare yourself for pics and stories of our time in LA while we wrap up 2017!