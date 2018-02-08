четверг, 8 февраля 2018 г.
  Смотрите, как семья из шести человек живет на двадцати трех квадратных метрах

Смотрите, как семья из шести человек живет на двадцати трех квадратных метрах

ФОТО: Pexels / CC0 Licence

Новая жизнь Габриэля и Дэбби Мэйес началась год назад, когда они поменяли комфортное проживание в доме площадью 465 квадратных метров на приключения в доме на колесах, сделанном из школьного автобуса, пишет Kodu со ссылкой на apartmenttherapy.com. 

Когда школьный автобус был куплен, новоселы и понятия не имели, как сложится их новая жизнь. Молодые родители всего лишь знали, что нуждаются в изменениях в своей серой и будничной жизни.  После продолжительного и обширного ремонта они переехали в новый дом - школьный автобус постройки 2000 года и площадью 23 квадратных метра. С тех пор в жизни молодой семьи нет ни одного серого и будничного дня!

В школьном автобусе есть все необходимое для жизни, и даже больше. 

Семья объехала уже двенадцать штатов.

 

2018 so far has been a big transition for me...it’s my first time transitioning from full time mum to actually having “office” hours to get work accomplished! this first month there have been some stressful days, forgotten appointments and lots of unfinished to l-do lists! ‍♀️ but I’m actually really enjoying the personal growth it’s brought...parts of my brain are being used that haven’t been for YEARS!! And I’m feeling so empowered by taking on this task and rocking it (most of the time!) any of you powerful people that have already paved the way, give me your tips! how do you stay organized? what has helped you? and how do you sleep at night when you still have tasks on your to-do list at the end of the day?!

A post shared by Gabriel, Debbie & 4 kids (@themayesteam) on

ПО словам матери семейства, самое прекрасное время наступает, когда из школы и детского сада возвращаются домой дети. 

Хотя у каждого ребенка есть своя кровать, как многие дети, они любят валяться в родительской. 

 

people keep asking if we REALLY live with 4 children on a bus and the answer is YES...and we don't just live, we LOVE it...I mean, look at those faces?! // people also really want our #tinybedroom and the only problem with that is that it's super hard to capture small spaces but I did the best I could...the thing that is different about our bus is that I designed the bedroom area to be completely separated from the rest of the bus so you can never see the bedroom area from the living room. What you're looking at is the kids "hallway" with 2 bunks on either side and then the door that goes to the master bedroom and we climb up into our bed! A door to our master was also at requirement of mine! A bus tour video is on its way!

A post shared by Gabriel, Debbie & 4 kids (@themayesteam) on

По словам Дэбби, им очень нравится полная приключений жизнь. Одно из самых захватывающих - купание младшего ребенка в кухонной раковине! 

