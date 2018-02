Фасад этого дома украшали вручную двадцать лет, а он все еще не готов

Another great elevated shot of my home from @smudger_se25 . Reminds me I still need to finish the roof of the Zulu Voodoo Taxi. @artholidaysabroad - need more gorgeous ceramic flowers. #mosaic #mosaico #mosaicart #mosaichouse #arthouse #artcar #artcars #madinchiswick #madinengland #rebelnottaken #chiswick #w4 #mosaïque

A post shared by Carrie Reichardt (@carriereichardt) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:41am PST