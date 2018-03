СМИ: "испанский диспетчер" Карлос рассказал о полученных от РФ 48 тысячах долларах за ложь о сбитом в Донбассе Boeing 777

🚨🚨 Remember "Carlos The Spanish Air-Traffic Controller" of #MH17 infamy, who was even cited by Putin in blaming Ukraine for downing the plane? Welp, turns out Jose Carlos Barrios Sanchez is an ex-con accused of fraud. @CarlSchreck & @RFERL track him down https://t.co/FoxkbV6d4N pic.twitter.com/QxsBjW3zko