Чернокожий боксер отказался от «рабского контракта»

I’m sorry @eddiehearn you a good guy and all but you tried to give me a worst deal than @rocnation offered me😂😂😂 #TheShitIsOVA#SlaveDeal 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾

A post shared by Adrien AB Broner (@adrienbroner) on May 23, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT