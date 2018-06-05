Названа самая популярная в Instagram страна

Модный журнал Cosmopolitan признал Исландию наиболее фотографируемой в мире страной и составил список мест и явлений, которые лучше всего выкладывать в Instagram и которые могут принести множество подписчиков.
Во-первых, редакторы отметили северное сияние и посоветовали путешественникам уехать подальше от населенных пунктов, чтобы увидеть природное явление, пишет lenta.ru.
West Fjords are a stunning, remote part of Iceland. The mountains are high and steep, and the roads are narrow. This is the place to go if you want to explore Iceland undisturbed. The scenery in the West Fjords is like nothing else. The view is amazing in so many places. You can easily find piles of snow in the mountains in June, and there are small rivers and beautiful waterfall in many places, many of them not even marked in any guide book and only locals know about them, so don't be afraid to ask around. However, the best spectacle to which you can assist in Iceland is the Aurora Borealis. To witness this marvel you have to be in Iceland between september and april and the sky has to be as dark as possible.
Во-вторых, многих тревел-блогеров привлек исландский термальный источник Blue Lagoon (Голубая Лагуна) из-за необычного цвета воды.
Также фанаты Instagram уделяют особое внимание леднику Йёкюльсаурлоун и знаменитому Черному пляжу на южном побережье Исландии.
This is hard to beat, the ice at Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon