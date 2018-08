Меркель опровергла заявления о зависимости ФРГ от российского газа

(180823) -- TBILISI, Aug. 23, 2018(Xinhua) -- Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze attend a joint press conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 23, 2018. Angela Merkel Thursday said here that Germany supports Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty and will do its best to help peacefully resolve the conflict. (Xinhua/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna) - Kulumbegashvili Tamuna -//CHINENOUVELLE_CHINE011640/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1808240915

ФОТО: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA / CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA