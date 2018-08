Сорвалась крупнейшая сделка в мире футбола

(180726) -- EAST RUTHERFORD, July 26, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) celebrates his goal with teammates during the International Champions Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford of New Jersey, the United States, July 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) - -//CHINENOUVELLE_XxjpbeE007031_20180726_PEPFN0A001/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1807261101

ФОТО: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA / CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA