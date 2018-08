Путешествие мечты американской пары трагически оборвало нападение ИГИЛ

Day 365. 4,655 meters; 15,272 feet. With the steep grades and thin air (and intermittent snow), this was probably the hardest climb of my life. The last kilometer or so had me pushing my bike about five steps, taking a thirty-second breather, then heaving forward another five. Really glad I did it. No need to ever do it again.

