Мадам Тюссо в тупике: в Австралии премьеры меняются чаще, чем музей делает их восковые фигуры

An Australian flag is seen prior the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, northern France, on Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Anzac Day honors the men of the Australia-New Zealand Army Corps who died in World War I at the 1915 battle for Gallipoli, Turkey. It has since come to honor the sacrifices made by all service members in the Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

