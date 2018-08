ООН предостерегла ЕС от двойной морали в отношении мигрантов

Rohingya refugees perform prayers as they attend a ceremony organised to remember the first anniversary of a military crackdown that prompted a massive exodus of people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on August 25, 2018. - Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees staged angry protests for "justice" on August 25 on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

ФОТО: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP