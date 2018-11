Цеповяза из банды Цапков после фото с шашлыками и крабами посадили в ШИЗО

1284070 Russia, Krasnodar. 11/09/2012 In the dock: Sergey Tsapok (left) and Vyacheslav Tsepovyaz, accused of murdering 12 people in the village of Kushchevskaya, during a hearing on the case of the Tsapkovsky gang in Krasnodar Regional Court. Tatyana Kuznetsova/RIA Novosti

ФОТО: Tatyana Kuznetsova / RIA Novosti