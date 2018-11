На футбольной Суперлиге поставили крест

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announces that Germany was elected to host the Euro 2024 fooball tournament during a ceremony at the headquarters of the European football's governing body in Nyon on September 27, 2018. - UEFA selected the host of the 2024 European Championship today in a vote pitting a safe German bid against a riskier Turkish proposal that offers a chance to explore new terrain. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ФОТО: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP