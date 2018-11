Знарок возвращается в штаб сборной России

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 28, 2018: Russsian Ice Hockey Federation President Vladislav Tretiak, Russian national ice hockey team head coach Oleg Znarok and his wife Ilona (R-L) ahead of a ceremony to award Russian athletes who competed in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Moscow Kremlin. Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ФОТО: Mikhail Metzel/Mikhail Metzel/TASS