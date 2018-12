18-летний футболист подорожал на 800 процентов

In this Dec. 8, 2018 photo Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Saturday's 2-1 win at Schalke was Dortmund's first Ruhr derby win in three years. (Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP)

ФОТО: Ina Fassbender / AP