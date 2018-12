BMW и Porsche представили сверхбыструю зарядную станцию для электромобилей

epa07228010 Electric cars are charged at brand-new charging stations shortly after they were inaugurated in Debrecen, some 230 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 13 December 2018. In the framework of the Phoenix transport development program a totalof ten new electric vehicle (EV) charging atations were established in the Hungarian city. EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT

ФОТО: Zsolt Czegledi / EPA