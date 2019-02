Что прячет океан. Ученые раскрыли тайну Голубой дыры

This undated image provided by The Belize Tourist Board shows an aerial view of the Great Blue Hole, a popular diving site that is part of Belize’s barrier reef. The Blue Hole is 1,000 feet (300 meters) across and 400 feet (125 meters) deep. It’s a large submarine sinkhole, like a funnel, surrounded by a ring of coral and filled with marine life. The variety of colors indicate various depths of water and coral reef formations. The reef forms a border on the vast Caribbean along its eastern edge, appearing at a 45-degree angle in the top right portion of this image, marked by a line of white waves with the sea to the east. (AP Photo/Belize Tourist Board) / TT / kod 436

ФОТО: / AP