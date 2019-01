Эхо Сочи: еще одного российского спортсмена дисквалифицировали за допинг

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) poses with bobsleigh Olympic bronze medallist Alexey Voevoda after decorating him with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland during a ceremony to honour Russian athletes who won medals at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Moscow March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenko/Pool (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS POLITICS BIATHLON)

