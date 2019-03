Российские лыжники заняли три первых места на марафоне в Осло, победил Большунов

Alexander Bolshunov @san_sanych_bolshunov becomes the youngest winner of the 50km @holmenkollenskifest with 22 years and 68 days 🙌

He shares the podium with his colleagues @max_vylegzhanin who completes his international racing career with 🥈 and @andrey__larkov on 🥉 pic.twitter.com/K2I62ncTO4