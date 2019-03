Кокорин справляет день рождения в СИЗО в ожидании торта и медицинской помощи

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 5, 2018: Football player Alexander Kokorin appears at Moscow's Tverskoi District Court on charges of battery and hooliganism; the investigators have submitted an application for warrants of further detention of football players Alexander Kokorin, Pavel Mamayev, and two other defendants; on 10 October 2018, football players Pavel Mamayev and Alexander Kokorin arrived at a police station and were detained for 48 hours for taking part in brawls on 8 October 2018 involving two senior officials and the driver of a TV personality. Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

