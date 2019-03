Российские фигуристы установили мировой рекорд

SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 20, 2018: Figure skaters Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia perform during the pairs' short programme event at the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ФОТО: Stanislav Krasilnikov / Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS