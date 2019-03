France's Martin Fourcade (L) embraces his brother Simon Fourcade after the men 12,5 kilometer pursuit of the Biathlon World Championships on March 4, 2012 in Ruhpolding, southern Germany. Martin Fourcade won the competition, Swedish Carl Johan Bergman placed second, Russia's Anton Shipulin placed third. Simon Fourcade placed sixth. AFP PHOTO/CHRISTOF STACHE

