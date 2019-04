Россия пригрозила ЕС ответными мерами из-за квот на импорт стали

HAMILTON, ON - JUNE 04: Steel coils lay in a yard at ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant on June 4, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced tarriffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly condemned the new policy as "insulting". Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

ФОТО: Cole Burston / AFP