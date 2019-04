Адвокат Кокорина призвала молиться

Russian footballer Alexander Kokorin, a Zenit Saint Petersburg forward, is escorted to his court hearing in Moscow on April 9, 2019. - Disgraced Russian footballer, Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev, appeared in court on April 9, 2019, after committing a series of assaults on October 8, 2018, at the end of a night out in Moscow. Mamaev along with fellow footballer Alexander Kokorin, a Zenit Saint Petersburg forward, attacked the driver of a television host and damaged her Mercedes, and were then caught on video attacking two Russian trade ministry officials in an upscale Moscow cafe. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

ФОТО: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP