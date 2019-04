"Арсенал" сделал шаг к финалу Лиги Европы

BRITAIN-LONDON-FOOTBALL-EUROPA LEAGUE-ARSENAL VS NAPOLI.(190411) -- LONDON, April 11, 2019 Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey (C) celebrates scoring the first goal with Sead Kolasinac (L) and Nacho Monreal (R) during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Napoli at The Emirates Stadium in London, Britain on April 11, 2019. Arsenal won 2-0. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUBLEAGUE LOGOS OR ''LIVE'' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUBLEAGUEPLAYER PUBLICATIONS. (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Xinhua / ZUMAPRESS.com