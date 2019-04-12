Пт, 12.04.2019
Это тотальное раскачивание эстонского внутреннего правопорядка, демократии и безопасности. Эвелин Сепп
  • Фото, видео: шторм "Уэсли" обрушил на США метели, снежную грозу и оранжевый снег

Снежный шторм в Миннеаполисе, Миннесота.

ФОТО: STRINGER / REUTERS

В США бушует снежный шторм "Уэсли" (имя присвоено The Weather Channel). Непогодой охвачена обширная территория от Колорадо до Миннесоты. Из-за снегопада закрывают дороги, отменено более 870 авиарейсов. Без света остались 89 тысяч домов в Южной Дакоте, Миннесоте, Висконсине, Мичигане и Айове. Пока известно об одной жертве: в ДТП в Колорадо погиб мужчина, сообщает Stormnews.

Одним из самых пострадавших штатов стала Миннесота. Здесь электроснабжение отсутствует в 34 тысячах домов. В Миннеаполисе было объявлено предупреждение о снегопаде: за ночь здесь ожидалось около 60 см с порывами ветра до 80 км/ч, передает Newsru.com.

В некоторых районах штата также наблюдались необычные явления: снежная гроза и оранжевый снег, ставший таким из-за пыли пустынь в южной части страны.

Тяжелая ситуация и в штате Южная Дакота. Здесь к снегу добавился толстый слой льда, покрывший машины, дороги и провода. Закрыты некоторые участки автомобильных дорог. Электричества нет в 12 тысячах домов.

