Побитый Овечкиным молодой российский хоккеист мог получить сотрясение мозга

April 15, 2019 - Raleigh, NC, USA - Washington Capital's Alex Ovechkin (8) fights with Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of their first round Stanley Cup game on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the PNC Arena on Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won, 5-0. (Credit Image: © TNS via ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Robert Willett / ZUMAPRESS.com