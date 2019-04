СКончался один из величайших баскеболистов мира

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 12, 2016, member of the Boston Celtics 1966 and 1976 Championship teams John Havlicek is honored at halftime of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. - John Havlicek, a Hall of Famer and the Boston Celtics' all-time leading scorer, died April 25, 2019, in Florida. He was 79. He spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics and won eight NBA titles. He was selected to the all-star team 13 times. Havlicek had been suffering from Parkinson's disease. The Celtics released a statement Thursday, describing Havlicek as "thoughtful and generous" and calling him the perfect team player. (Photo by Mike Lawrie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

