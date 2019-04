Габриэла Пападакис рассказала о кошмаре с олимпийским платьем

(180219) -- PYEONGCHANG, Feb. 19, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Guillaume Cizeron (L) of Canada helps Gabriella Papadakis with her dress after their performance during the ice dance short dance of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2018. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed the second place with 81.93 points. (Xinhua/Han Yan) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

