Не любите застилать кровать? Теперь это совсем не обязательно!

Неубранная кровать, несмотря на многолетние представления о порядке, не просто ворвалась в моду, но и стала популярным трендом дизайна интерьера, извещает портал Kodustiil.
Теперь никто не будет читать вам мораль: вы можете с чистой совестью оставить кровать неубранной. Дизайнеры, очарованные прелестью разобранных постелей, только об этом и твердят.
Новый тренд, конечно, не всем придется по нраву, но зато привнесет душевное спокойствие и комфорт в жизнь тех, кто еще не овладел искусством застелить кровать, пишет realsimple.com.
Но для того, чтобы с чистой совестью сказать: «Я буду следовать моде», нужно провести большую работу. Обратите внимание, что это не просто разобранная постель со скомканным бельем не первой свежести! Это тщательно продуманный беспорядок. Необходимо купить красивые подушки или надеть на свои любимые подушки необычные наволочки. Цвет постельного белья должен быть продуман, простыня должна подходить по цвету не только к подушкам, но, например, к пледу, который необходимо нарочито небрежно кинуть поверх одеяла в пододеяльнике. В общем, ваша неубранная кровать должна стать произведением дизайнерского искусства.
