Названо новое место зарождения человеческой цивилизации

An archeologist uncover bones in the St Peter and St.Marcellin catacombs beneath the ancient Via Labicana on October 20, 2008 in southeastern Rome. 20 000 to 25 000 bodies were buried in the 4,5 kilometer-long galleries with 3 000 to 4 000 bodies piled in 6 rooms during the third and fourth centuries, and recently discovered. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE TO GO WITH AFP STORY IN FRENCH BY GUY CLAVEL

