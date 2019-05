Родственница жертвы керченской бойни потеряла семью в катастрофе SSJ-100

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - MAY 6, 2019: Toys and flowers by an information board at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. An Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SSJ100) passenger aircraft left Sheremetyevo for Murmansk on May 5 at around 6pm Moscow time, returned and made an emergency landing at around 6.40pm due to a fire aboard; the crashlanding and the fire resulted in multiple casualties. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

ФОТО: Sergei Fadeichev / Sergei Fadeichev/TASS