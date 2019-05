Россия сломила сопротивление США, игра оставила вопросы

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - MAY 23, 2019: The USA's James van Riemsdyk, Russia's Dinar Khafizullin and goalie Andrei Vasilevsky (L-R) in action in the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-final match between Russia and the USA at Ondrej Nepela Arena. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

ФОТО: Alexander Demianchuk / Alexander Demianchuk/TASS