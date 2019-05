Санкт-Петербург примет чемпионат мира по хоккею

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA – MAY 12, 2019: Russia's Alexander Barabanov, Ilya Kovalchuk, Alexander Ovechkin, and Dmitry Orlov (L-R) celebrate scoring in their 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Preliminary Round Group B match against Austria, at the Ondrej Nepela Arena. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

ФОТО: Alexander Demianchuk / Alexander Demianchuk/TASS