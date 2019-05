Сборная России поднялась на второе место в рейтинге ИИХФ

BRATISLAVA, May 27, 2019 Russian team pose during the awarding ceremony after the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia Bronze Medal Game between Russia and the Czech Republic at Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, on May 26, 2019. Russia won 3-2 after shootout. (Credit Image: © Pawel Andrachiewicz/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

