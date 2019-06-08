Озил с возлюбленной отказались от свадебных подарков ради оплаты детских операций

Полузащитник лондонского "Арсенала" Месут Озил сыграл в Стамбуле свадьбу с Амине Гюльше (Мисс Турция-2014). Одним из свидетелей стал президент Турции Реджеп Эрдоган.
Новобрачные заранее отказались от подарков и попросили гостей сделать пожертвования в благотворительный фонд, финансирующий детские операции в развивающихся странах.
"Болельщики спрашивали меня, моих родственников и друзей о подарках на свадьбу. Я приглашаю всех, кто хочет и может помочь, поддержать особенный проект, близкий нашему сердцу. Мы с Амине возьмем расходы на операции для тысячи нуждающихся детей", - написал Озил в Instagram.
В 2014 году Озил пожертвовал премиальные за победу на чемпионате мира (около 240 тысяч фунтов) на оплату операций для 23 бразильских детей.
Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11! 🙏🏼 Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled. If you would like to help this good cause, please click the link in my bio. I have really taken the team at BigShoe and the passion they treat their young patients with to my heart. BigShoe works alongside German and Swiss Doctors to help children all around the world by providing life changing surgeries. Burns, club feet & clefts are medical conditions that developing countries struggle to treat due to lack of doctors, money and medicine. We have already worked together for surgeries in Brazil (Worldcup 2014), in Africa (2016) and in Russia (2018). Now we want to go the next step and help children worldwide. 🙏🏼❤ #M1Ö @gulseamine
В нынешнем сезоне Премьер-лиге Озил провел 24 матча, в которых забил пять мячей и отдал две результативные передачи. 30-летний Озил может покинуть клуб. Ранее появилась информация, что "Арсеналу" придется избавиться от игрока из-за его высокой зарплаты.