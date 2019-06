Сидящий в СИЗО Мамаев не видел своих детей с октября

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 11, 2018: Russian footballer Pavel Mamaev during a hearing into criminal cases against him and footballer Alexander Kokorin at Moscow's Tverskoi District Court. On October 8, 2018, the football players hit a Russian Industry and Trade Ministry official Denis Pak with a chair in a cafe and attacked a driver of Channel One journalist Olga Ushakova by the Peking Hotel in central Moscow. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

ФОТО: Artyom Geodakyan / Artyom Geodakyan/TASS