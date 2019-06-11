Архивные фото: как выглядел очаровавший Кристофера Нолана Горхолл во время строительства

Архитектурный музей в своем Инстаграме напоминает по случаю начала съемок голливудского блокбастера в районе таллиннского Горхолла о том, как строилось это здание.
Столичная достопримечательность, любимая и жителями горожа и туристами, уже много лет стоит в запустении и потихоньку совсем разваливается. Зато она привлекла внимание мира кино, и уже в это воскресенье тысячи статистов увидят съемочный процесс. Остальному миру придется ждать следующего лета, когда фильм выйдет на экраны.
Проект Горхолла составили Райне Карп и Рийна Альтмяги. Представленные музеем фотографии относятся к 1979-1980 годам.
Linnahall, the behemoth of a building on Tallinn seaside, is off limits for the next couple of weeks because Christopher Nolan is filming his next blockbuster here and elswhere in Tallinn. The building has been closed for years now, but its walkable roof is among the most popular hangout places for tallinners. Inside the building there's a concert hall with 4200 seats, and an ice rink with 3000. Linnahall was designed by Raine Karp with help from Riina Altmäe. Construction period photos by Ly Vikerpuur, circa 1979-1980. #arhitektuurimuuseum #arhitektuur #architecture #linnahall #tallinn #tenet #mytallinn #michaelcaine #estonianarchitecture #sovietarchitecture #rainekarp #clemencepoesy #aarontaylorjohnson #sovmod #ivofelt #socialistmodern #kennethbranagh #filminglocation #filmlocation #allfilm #arhitexture #archistory #limestonearchitecture #christophernolan #robertpattison #johndavidwashington #engineering #publicbuilding #elizabethdebicki #dimplekapadia
Linnahall, the behemoth of a building on Tallinn seaside, is off limits for the next couple of weeks because Christopher Nolan is filming his next blockbuster here and elswhere in Tallinn. The building has been closed for years now, but its walkable roof is among the most popular hangout places for tallinners. Inside the building there's a concert hall with 4200 seats, and an ice rink with 3000. Linnahall was designed by Raine Karp with help from Riina Altmäe. Construction period photos by Ly Vikerpuur, circa 1979-1980. In the second pic there are construction workers (actually complete amateurs) from the exotic Soviet states like Kyrgyzstan dipping in the cooling pool which was not meant for swimming. #arhitektuurimuuseum #arhitektuur #architecture #linnahall #tallinn #tenet #mytallinn #michaelcaine #estonianarchitecture #sovietarchitecture #rainekarp #clemencepoesy #aarontaylorjohnson #sovmod #ivofelt #socialistmodern #kennethbranagh #filminglocation #filmlocation #allfilm #arhitexture #archistory #limestonearchitecture #christophernolan #robertpattison #johndavidwashington #engineering #publicbuilding #elizabethdebicki #dimplekapadia