Одна из лучших шпажисток Эстонии неожиданно закончила сезон

My fencing season probably finishes here. First at Estonian Cup and second at Estonian Championship, finalist of Dubai World Cup I finish this season 4th in Estonian ranking. Thank you everyone who supports me: Estonian Olympic Committee, Tartu Kalev (#TartuKalev), Milano Scherma (#MilanoScherma), #Uhlmann, #Autospirit, #Spordipartner, #Europcar, #EstTrans, Loomaarst kiirabi kliinik (#Loomadekiirabikliinik), Rucola restoran. I’m also thankful to my coaches Angelo Mazzoni and Andrea Lo Coco. Everything happens for the best✨. Yours Kirpu😙

A post shared by Erika Kirpu (@erikakirpu) on Jun 17, 2019 at 12:15am PDT