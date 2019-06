СМИ: Google потеряет до 800 миллионов пользователей, если Huawei откажется от Android

epa07588402 Thai employees check Huawei smartphones at a Huawei store in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 May 2019. The US based multinational technology company Google halted business with Huawei after the US President signed an executive order declaring the Chinese giant telecommunication company, Huawei on a trade blacklist over national security concerns and issuing restrictions that will hamper the Chinese giant smartphone's efforts to do business with US companies causing Huawei will lose access to updates for the Android operating system. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

