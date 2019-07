Кварталу красных фонарей в Амстердаме грозит закрытие

TO GO WITH AFP STORY A recent picture released by Amsterdam's Historic Museum shows a piece of the Hoerengracht (Whores Canal) exhibition by US artits Edward and Nancy Kienholz in Amsterdam. The installation, "a reinterpretation of Amsterdam?s famous Red Light District", was first shown in Berlin in the 1980's. The prostitutes of Amsterdam's famous red-light district are the inspiration for a real-life, walk-through artwork on display just a few hundred metres from the real thing. MANDATORY CREDIT - AFP PHOTO / EDWARD & NANCY KIENHOLZ = NO SALES - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

ФОТО: HO / AFP