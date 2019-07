В Калифорнии недалеко от Лос-Анджелеса произошло сильное землетрясение

April 10, 2019 - San Luis Obispo, CA, United States of America - A herd of cattle forages among wildflowers at the Carrizo Plain National Monument during the super bloom April 10, 2019 in San Luis Obispo County, California. After several weeks of a stunning display the super bloom is expected to fade as temperatures begin to rise in the region. (Credit Image: © Bob Wick via ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Bob Wick / ZUMAPRESS.com