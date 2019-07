Коллекционер отдал почти полмиллиона за грязные кроссовки

A Nike "Moon Shoe" is on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the shoe's sole using his wife's waffle iron. The shoes were made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. Sotheby's expects the shoes to auction online for between $110,000 to $160,000. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

