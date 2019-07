В США туристка обнаружила змею в гостиничной кровати

A handout photo taken and received on September 27, 2012, shows the inland taipan snake responsible for biting an Australian teenager, leaving him critically ill in hospital in Kurri Kurri, north of Sydney. The 17-year-old walked into the hospital on September 26 with a bite to his left hand from the inland taipan - the world's most venomous snake - and according to local reports, with his friend carrying a plastic tub containing the snake responsible. Also known as the fierce snake due to the strength of its venom -- one drop of which is enough to kill 100 adult men -- the inland taipan typically lives in central Australia's arid deserts and is not normally seen on the coast. Detectives had been called in to investigate where the snake had come from, with speculation it could have been an illegal pet. --EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Judith Martin/Reptile Rescue" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS AFP PHOTO / Judith Martin/Reptile Rescue

ФОТО: Judith Martin/AFP