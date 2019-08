Картина дня: к каким беспорядкам готовится Эстония, отмена выпускных экзаменов и аварийная посадка самолета

ITAR-TASS: MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA. AUGUST 10, 2012. Aerobatic team Perviy Polyot (First flight) flying Yak-52 aircrafts perform a demonstration flight during an air show marking the Russian Air Force's 100th anniversary, on the airfield in Zhukovsky. (Photo ITAR-TASS/ Marina Lystseva)

