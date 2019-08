5976325 15.08.2019 In this handout video grab released by Ruptly, an aerial view of the Ural Airlines' Airbus 321 plane, which made a hard landing shortly after take off, is shown near Zhukovsky Airport, in Moscow region, Russia. The Ural Airlines' Airbus 321, travelling from Moscow to Crimea's Simferopol with 226 passengers and seven crew members on board, made an emergency landing in a corn field near Zhukovsky International Airport. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Ruptly

ФОТО: / Sputnik