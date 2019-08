Президент Литвы не станет по примеру Кальюлайд встречаться с Путиным

Lithuanian presidential candidate, economist Gitanas Nauseda gives a press conference after the first round of voting in presidential elections in Vilnius, May 13, 2019. - Nauseda, an economist and political novice topped the first round, and will face runner-up Ingrida Simonyte, a conservative ex-finance minister, in the second round set to focus on inequality and poverty. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP)

ФОТО: PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP