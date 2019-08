ЦСКА и "Краснодар" узнали своих соперников по Лиге Европы

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – AUGUST 25, 2019: CSKA Moscow players celebrate scoring a goal against Akhmat Grozny n their 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 7 football match at VEB Arena; CSKA Moscow won 3-0. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

ФОТО: Mikhail Tereshchenko / Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS